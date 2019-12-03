Greater Anglia railway services cancelled due to a number of train faults
PUBLISHED: 07:43 03 December 2019 | UPDATED: 08:05 03 December 2019
There is more disruption for rail passengers this morning after a number of services have been cancelled due to train faults.
Greater Anglia has announced a number of services have been cancelled, including:
- 6.52am Norwich to Great Yarmouth.
- 7.30am Yarmouth to Norwich.
- 8am Norwich to London Liverpool Street.
- 8.09am Norwich to Yarmouth.
- 8:09am Cambridge to Norwich.
- 8.46am Yarmouth to Norwich.
Meanwhile services between Norwich and Sheringham are being delayed due to a problem at a level crossing this morning.
Greater Anglia have announced that railway tickets will be accepted on local buses operated by Sanders Coaches in both directions between Norwich and Sheringham.