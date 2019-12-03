Greater Anglia railway services cancelled due to a number of train faults

One of Greater Anglia's new bi-mode trains at Cromer railway station, on the Norwich-Sheringham Bittern line. Picture: Stuart Anderson

There is more disruption for rail passengers this morning after a number of services have been cancelled due to train faults.

Greater Anglia has announced a number of services have been cancelled, including:

- 6.52am Norwich to Great Yarmouth.

- 7.30am Yarmouth to Norwich.

- 8am Norwich to London Liverpool Street.

- 8.09am Norwich to Yarmouth.

- 8:09am Cambridge to Norwich.

- 8.46am Yarmouth to Norwich.

Meanwhile services between Norwich and Sheringham are being delayed due to a problem at a level crossing this morning.

Greater Anglia have announced that railway tickets will be accepted on local buses operated by Sanders Coaches in both directions between Norwich and Sheringham.