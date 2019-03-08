Rail disruption after person hit by a train

Rail closed after a person was hit by a train have reopened.

Service Update 07:55 - Services now beginning to run following a person hit by a train between #Colchester and Marks Tey (All lines now open) - all service info and updates here: https://t.co/Kt0BOlHmzm https://t.co/EznQzXXKlN — Greater Anglia (@greateranglia) June 25, 2019

Rail services between Norwich and London which were disrupted after a person was hit by a train are returning to normal

Earlier this morning Greater Anglia was asking people to "postpone their journey" between Norwich, Ipswich, Clacton On Sea, Colchester and Liverpool Street due to a person being hit by a train between Colchester and Marks Tey.

Trains using the mainline between Norwich and London were cancelled or delayed and there was major disruption across the Greater Anglia network.

At 7.55am the rail provider tweeted that services were "beginning to run" and lines affected by the incident had reopened.

For the latest travel information check the Greater Anglia journey check website