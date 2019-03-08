Rail disruption after person hit by a train
PUBLISHED: 08:08 25 June 2019 | UPDATED: 08:08 25 June 2019
Rail closed after a person was hit by a train have reopened.
Rail services between Norwich and London which were disrupted after a person was hit by a train are returning to normal
Earlier this morning Greater Anglia was asking people to "postpone their journey" between Norwich, Ipswich, Clacton On Sea, Colchester and Liverpool Street due to a person being hit by a train between Colchester and Marks Tey.
Trains using the mainline between Norwich and London were cancelled or delayed and there was major disruption across the Greater Anglia network.
At 7.55am the rail provider tweeted that services were "beginning to run" and lines affected by the incident had reopened.
For the latest travel information check the Greater Anglia journey check website