Person hit by train between Norwich and London

A person has been hit by a train on the line from Norwich to London.

Due to a person being hit by a train at #Shenfield, services running through this station may be cancelled, delayed by up to 60 minutes or revised. Disruption is expected until 20:00. EC — Greater Anglia (@greateranglia) July 18, 2019

The incident occurred at around 3.30pm today at Shenfield station, in Essex, with services set to face major disruption until at least 8pm.

A spokesperson for rail provider Greater Anglia (GA) said: "The Shenfield service involved was the 3.02 from London Liverpool Street to Ipswich."

Trains passing through the station, located between Brentwood and Chelmsford, are likely to be cancelled or delayed by up to an hour.

GA could not confirm when the line would reopen, but the spokesperson added: "It's likely to change - at the moment we're saying 8pm but it depends how quickly we can open the line.

"We're working as quickly as possible as we know we're reaching the evening peak.

"As soon as we can open the line we will."