'I'm helping out the local council' - Meet the Norfolk YouTuber who makes furniture from salvaged material

Keith Brown's YouTube channel Rag 'n' Bone Brown has almost 100,000 subscribers. Photo: Keith Brown/Rag 'n' Bone Brown Keith Brown/Rag 'n' Bone Brown

A Norfolk woodworker who makes upcycling videos shares some of his favourite projects as his YouTube channel approaches 100,000 subscribers.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Keith Brown, 36, has gained a huge following for his creative demonstrations of turning unloved materials into interesting new items.

His first videos followed the process of building a workshop in his garden and his "most ambitious" project saw him make an electric guitar entirely from scratch using reclaimed wood.

The guitar Keith Brown made from scratch. Photo: Keith Brown/Rag 'n' Bone Brown The guitar Keith Brown made from scratch. Photo: Keith Brown/Rag 'n' Bone Brown

Mr Brown, who was born in Norwich and now lives in north Norfolk, said: "I like to think I'm helping out the local council a little bit by salvaging things that would otherwise end up in landfill.

You may also want to watch:

"I've found some great things over the years.

"One recent memorable find was 15 snooker cues behind a communal bin - some of which I re-purposed in to tapered table legs for a coffee table."

The channel, called Rag 'n' Bone Brown, is currently sitting around 96,000 subscribers and when it reaches 100,000 Mr Brown will receive a plaque from YouTube.

He added: "The channel has grown to a point where I was able to go part time at my day job last year, so now I split my working week half and half with my day job and my YouTube/woodworking business.

"I am very excited about getting a plaque from YouTube when the channel reaches 100,000 subscribers, which has been a goal since I started the channel.

"I'm very appreciative of all the support I get from viewers, and from the online community of woodworking content creators - it's a dream job really."