'I'm helping out the local council' - Meet the Norfolk YouTuber who makes furniture from salvaged material
PUBLISHED: 11:23 27 October 2019 | UPDATED: 11:33 27 October 2019
Keith Brown/Rag 'n' Bone Brown
A Norfolk woodworker who makes upcycling videos shares some of his favourite projects as his YouTube channel approaches 100,000 subscribers.
Keith Brown, 36, has gained a huge following for his creative demonstrations of turning unloved materials into interesting new items.
His first videos followed the process of building a workshop in his garden and his "most ambitious" project saw him make an electric guitar entirely from scratch using reclaimed wood.
Mr Brown, who was born in Norwich and now lives in north Norfolk, said: "I like to think I'm helping out the local council a little bit by salvaging things that would otherwise end up in landfill.
"I've found some great things over the years.
"One recent memorable find was 15 snooker cues behind a communal bin - some of which I re-purposed in to tapered table legs for a coffee table."
The channel, called Rag 'n' Bone Brown, is currently sitting around 96,000 subscribers and when it reaches 100,000 Mr Brown will receive a plaque from YouTube.
He added: "The channel has grown to a point where I was able to go part time at my day job last year, so now I split my working week half and half with my day job and my YouTube/woodworking business.
"I am very excited about getting a plaque from YouTube when the channel reaches 100,000 subscribers, which has been a goal since I started the channel.
"I'm very appreciative of all the support I get from viewers, and from the online community of woodworking content creators - it's a dream job really."