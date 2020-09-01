RAF veteran cycles 46 miles for charity

Anne Rose, from Wisbech, cycled 46 miles from Downham Market to Sandringham and back with her brother David and his wife Sadie. Picture: RAF Benevolent Fund Archant

A RAF veteran cycled 46 miles to raise money for a charity that provides financial, emotional and practical support to serving and retired RAF personnel and their families.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Anne Rose, from Wisbech, cycled 46 miles from Downham Market to Sandringham and back to raise money for the RAF Benevolent Fund. Picture: RAF Benevolent Fund Anne Rose, from Wisbech, cycled 46 miles from Downham Market to Sandringham and back to raise money for the RAF Benevolent Fund. Picture: RAF Benevolent Fund

Anne Rose, from Wisbech, took to her bike with the aim of racking up the miles in aid of the Royal Air Force Benevolent Fund.

The RAF veteran, who was joined by her brother David and his wife Sadie, cycled 46 miles from Downham Market to Sandringham and back for the charity as part of the Prudential RideLondon event, which aims to raise money for charities struggling during the pandemic.

Anne, an RAF Air Cadets adult volunteer and Officer Commanding Wisbech (272) Squadron Air Training Corps, served in the RAF as an avionics technician from 1990 until 2003, when she left to become a maths teacher.

She said: “I’m not sure if I chose to do the challenge or was co-opted into it by my brother David.

“He phoned me while I was pushing my bike home after suffering a puncture – with just a week’s notice before the event.

You may also want to watch:

“Being ex-RAF myself, I thought it was important to raise money for the Fund.

“The charity provided so much support to my brother and a friend of mine from recruit, and trade training was supported through the Fund’s Housing Trust when her husband died of cancer.”

MORE: Longer trains and more seats from December on busy line

David, who is based at RAF Honington as one of the fund’s social engagement workers, spent 31 years in the RAF as an engineer before being medically discharged in 2018 and has been supported by the charity.

He said: ”With so much cancelled or postponed this year, the opportunity to be part of the ‘Prudential My Ride London’ was too good to miss.

“I just had to persuade Sadie and Anne, plus hope for some good weather.

“We got some goodish weather, managed a ‘cake break’ during the ride, raised some money for the RAF Benevolent Fund and finished with a smile and a decent brew.”

The Fund said it has expanded its Telephone Friendship Groups service in response to the pandemic, which will allow more veterans to join a weekly call.