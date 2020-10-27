RAF base confirms bus carrying staff involved in A47 crash

Police were called after a collision on the A47 between a bus and a lorry. Picture: Supplied Archant

RAF Marham has confirmed a bus carrying its staff was involved in a crash on the A47, injuring one person.

Police were called to the scene between Honingham and Hockering at 5.51pm on Monday, October 26.

A Norfolk Police spokesman reported one person had suffered injuries and an ambulance had been sent.

A spokesperson for RAF Marham said: “ We can confirm that a bus from RAF Marham was involved in a RTC last night on the A47.

“A member of staff from RAF Marham was taken to hospital with minor injuries but was later discharged.”

Three police units remained at the scene during the evening.

The road reopened fully at 9.20pm.