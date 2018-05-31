Search

Advanced search

'Bizarre and unexplained sightings' - RAF set to release secret UFO files

PUBLISHED: 08:39 28 January 2020 | UPDATED: 08:39 28 January 2020

Press cuttings of UFO sightings over Norfolk Picture: Archant

Press cuttings of UFO sightings over Norfolk Picture: Archant

Archant © 2005

Claimed sightings of UFOs received by a now-defunct unit within the RAF are to be published online.

A sketch of a UFO seen over Suffolk in 1995 previously relesed by the National Archive Picture: ArchiveA sketch of a UFO seen over Suffolk in 1995 previously relesed by the National Archive Picture: Archive

The RAF took the decision to wind up its UFO unit in 2009, after concluding that in more than 50 years, no received report had ever disclosed any evidence of a potential threat.

Previously, records from the unit were given to the National Archives, often initially classified before being released after a specific number of years.

But the most recent reports received by the RAF will be placed online, after a Freedom of Information Act request.

Members of the public reporting alleged UFO sightings are now directed to their local police force.

A spokesman for the RAF said that "it had been assessed that it would be better to publish these records, rather than continue sending documents to the National Archives, and so they are looking to put them on to a dedicated gov.uk web page".

A clearance process for the documents is currently under way before publication, which is expected to take place "some time within the first quarter of 2020".

In response to the FOI request, the RAF described the files it held as "comprising entirely of correspondence with members of the public".

It added: "The MoD has no opinion on the existence or otherwise of extra terrestrial life and does not investigate UFO reports."

Nick Pope, who used to investigate reports of UFO sightings for the MoD, welcomed the move.

"Given the massive public interest in this subject, I'm pleased that these files will be released and made available online," he said.

"The MoD have previously claimed that all the files have been released - only to find additional ones - so this latest move is bound to start a few conspiracy theories.

"When I worked on the MoD's 'UFO desk' we didn't find definitive proof of extraterrestrial visitation, but there were so many bizarre and unexplained sightings that we didn't entirely rule it out. I'm glad the public are to be given further insights into our work on these real-life X-Files."

Most Read

If your surname is on this list you could be sitting on a fortune

There are a number of unclaimed estates in Norfolk. Is your surname on this list? Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/ilkercelik

Care home forced to closed after third inadequate rating

St Nicholas Care Home in Sheringham, whihc has been shut after a third inadequate rating from the CQC. Photo by Mark Bullimore

Boy taken to hospital after being hit by bus during rush hour traffic

Police were called to Newmarket Road in Norwich, 15m away from the junction with Sunnydale, after a teenager was involved in a collision with a bus. Picture Google.

Jim Davidson posts rant from car park after discovering he’s booked into ‘working man’s club’

Comedian Jim Davidson (pictured) slammed his gig at the GER Club in March in a hilarious Facebook video. Picture: PA/Ian West/Jim Davidson

GP died after freak cycling accident near Amsterdam

Dr Nick Ireland, from Freethorpe, died following a cycling accident near Amsterdam in summer 2019. Picture: Courtesy of Jessica Basey-Fisher

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

If your surname is on this list you could be sitting on a fortune

There are a number of unclaimed estates in Norfolk. Is your surname on this list? Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/ilkercelik

Tom Jones announces Norwich concert this summer

Tom Jones is coming to Earlham Park in Norwich in 2020 Credit: Supplied by LHG Events

Ultra-fast broadband plans announced for nine Norfolk towns

Ultra-fast broadband will be coming to nine Norfolk market towns, Openreach has announced. Picture: BT Openreach

WATCH: The terrifying moment stolen car ploughs into pub goers in hit and run

CCTV footage has captured the terrifying moment a stolen car ploughed into pub goers in Norwich before fleeing the scene. Photo: The Mischief pub

Jim Davidson posts rant from car park after discovering he’s booked into ‘working man’s club’

Comedian Jim Davidson (pictured) slammed his gig at the GER Club in March in a hilarious Facebook video. Picture: PA/Ian West/Jim Davidson

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

GP died after freak cycling accident near Amsterdam

Dr Nick Ireland, from Freethorpe, died following a cycling accident near Amsterdam in summer 2019. Picture: Courtesy of Jessica Basey-Fisher

Care home forced to closed after third inadequate rating

St Nicholas Care Home in Sheringham, whihc has been shut after a third inadequate rating from the CQC. Photo by Mark Bullimore

See inside this home for sale in one of the prettiest high streets in Norfolk

The property for sale in the High Street, Little Walsingham. Pic: Jackson-Stops.

If your surname is on this list you could be sitting on a fortune

There are a number of unclaimed estates in Norfolk. Is your surname on this list? Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/ilkercelik

‘Outstanding’ - St Mirren boss hails Canaries loanee’s impact and leadership qualities

Norwich City defender Akin Famewo, front, in loan action for St Mirren at Rangers last week Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire
Drive 24