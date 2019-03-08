'A momentous day' - first F-35 Lightning planes leave for service

Three F-35s flew out of RAF Marham yesterday for operational testing. Photo: SAC Kitty Barratt © Crown Copyright 2019: This image may be used for current news purposes only. It may not be used, reproduced or transmitted fo

The first F-35 Lightning planes have flown from RAF Marham to begin service.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Three F-35s flew out of RAF Marham yesterday for operational testing. Photo: SAC Kitty Barratt Three F-35s flew out of RAF Marham yesterday for operational testing. Photo: SAC Kitty Barratt

You may also want to watch:

Three Lightnings departed the west Norfolk base on Wednesday October 9 in preparation for operational testing, they will briefly return to Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort in the USA before flying out to HMS Queen Elizabeth which is stationed just off the east coast of America.

The flight will take the planes nine hours and they will be accompanied by Voyager planes from RAF Brize Norton which will refuel the aircraft during their journey.

Station commander group captain James Beck said: "A momentous day today to see the three jets take off from RAF Marham to return back to the USA. Once in America they will prepare to fly out to the Queen Elizabeth carrier to conduct operational testing. This will be the first time that UK Lightning Force jets will land on the carrier at sea."