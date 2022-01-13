RAF Mildenhall completes first air refuelling of F-35A Lightning II jet

RAF Mildenhall has completed the first air refuelling of the F-35A Lightning II jet. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

An RAF Mildenhall aircrew has completed the first air refuelling of an F-35A Lightning II jet.

The refuelling which took place this afternoon was provided by the 100th Air Refuelling Wing as part of a cooperation between the squadron and the 48th Fighter Wing in the United States Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa.

RAF Lakenheath, where the 48th Fighter Wing are based, received its first delivery of F-35As in mid-December, becoming the first USAFE-AFAFRICA base to receive the aircraft.

Colonel Gene A Jacobus, the 100th Air Refuelling Wing's commander, said: "This is a milestone moment and we’re excited to celebrate with our Liberty Wing teammates.

“The Bloody Hundredth stands ready to support this new capability.”



