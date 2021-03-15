RAF base warns of 'extra aircraft noise' in joint training exercise

Published: 12:58 PM March 15, 2021

An RAF base has warned of "extra aircraft noise" this week as it carries out a joint training exercise.

RAF Mildenhall has said it will be conducting an "agile combat employment exercise" in conjunction with its sister wing RAF Lakenheath, and partners throughout Europe.

The exercise, which is named Baltic Trident, will be taking place from Monday, March 15 to Friday, March 19 and focuses on training with its combined allies and partners to increase its "lethality and enhance interoperability".

A statement added that it allows its forces to counter military aggression and coercion by "sharing responsibilities for common defence".

Gen Jeff Harrigian, US Air Forces in Europe-Air Forces Africa commander, said: “Becoming highly interoperable with these trusted partners through repeated ACE-focused exercises ensures we can collectively respond to any threat and anticipate new challenges while remaining flexible and focused.”