Search

Advanced search

Major US Air Force exercise over North Sea

PUBLISHED: 09:57 28 May 2020 | UPDATED: 11:07 28 May 2020

US Air Force aircraft from the UK, Germany and Italy have taken part in a training excericse over the North Sea Picture: US Air Force/PA Wire

US Air Force aircraft from the UK, Germany and Italy have taken part in a training excericse over the North Sea Picture: US Air Force/PA Wire

US warplanes from East Anglia, Germany and Italy have been taking part in a training exercise over the North Sea.

US Air Force aircraft from the UK, Germany and Italy have taken part in a training excericse over the North Sea Picture: US Air Force/PA WireUS Air Force aircraft from the UK, Germany and Italy have taken part in a training excericse over the North Sea Picture: US Air Force/PA Wire

Around 100 personnel and 38 aircraft, including F-16 fighter jets, participated in Wednesday’s exercise, which aimed to “sharpen combat readiness”, said large force exercise planner Captain Nathan Hartoin.

Capt Hartoin, of the 48th Fighter Wing based at RAF Lakenheath in Suffolk, said the exercise allowed the US Air Force to train together and is becoming a regular activity.

“The primary purpose of it is to conduct the training with the other USAF units to sharpen our combat readiness and increase the tactical proficiency which allows us to maintain a ready force capable of ensuring the collective defence of the Nato alliance,” he said.

He added that video calls enabled planning during the pandemic and further measures were in place to guard against coronavirus.

US Air Force aircraft from the UK, Germany and Italy have taken part in a training excericse over the North Sea Picture: US Air Force/PA WireUS Air Force aircraft from the UK, Germany and Italy have taken part in a training excericse over the North Sea Picture: US Air Force/PA Wire

“Once we get out to the jets, there’s a procedure for decontaminating the jets along with the pilot flying and then decontaminating after the flight as well,” he said.

“And then, as pilots go out to the jets, they’re able to maintain social distance from their ground crews.

“Along with in-mission planning, we’re able to maintain the space based on the size of the working area that we actually have, then we’re able to maintain that space again via the video teleconferences across different bases.”

The exercise involved F-16 fighter jets from Aviano Airbase in Italy and Spangdahlem Airbase in Germany, alongside KC-135 Stratotanker refueller aircraft from RAF Mildenhall in Suffolk.

US Air Force aircraft from the UK, Germany and Italy have taken part in a training excericse over the North Sea Picture: US Air Force/PA WireUS Air Force aircraft from the UK, Germany and Italy have taken part in a training excericse over the North Sea Picture: US Air Force/PA Wire

A spokesman for EuCom, the US European Command which co-ordinates military activity in Europe and has its headquarters in Stuttgart in Germany, said: “We have not seen an increase in threatening activity from any potential adversaries in the European theatre. However, we continue to train and stand ready to counter any potential threat that may arise.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

You can dine in or have a takeaway - fresh probe over Japanese ‘restaurant’ run from Norwich home

Orlando sold this newspaper a takeaway from his seven bedroom Earlham Road home. Picture: Archant

Boss of Jarrold reveals reopening date – and store’s famous scones will be on sale

Jarrold has announced when it is to reopen. Pic: Archant

See inside this rare 1970s townhouse in Norwich city centre for sale for £425,000

This five-bedroom townhouse at Conesford Drive in Bracondale, Norwich, is on the market for offers in excess of £425,000. Picture: Minors & Brady

Amazing drone footage shows vast scale of tomato greenhouse project outside Norwich

An aerial photo showing construction work on two giant new tomato greenhouses at the Colman family's Crown Point Estate at Kirby Bedon, outside Norwich. Picture: Mike Page

Cafe famed for flapjacks won’t reopen after lockdown

The famous flapjacks at Sheringham's Funky Mackerel Cafe. Picture: STUART ANDERSON

Most Read

‘Large encampment’ of Travellers moves onto city park and ride site

Caravans have arrived at Costessey Park and Ride Picture: David Hannant

Fire crews called to large blaze in centre of Norwich

Fire crews tackle the blaze in Fishergate in Norwich. Picture: Simon Parkin

Nineteen people, including children, rescued after getting stranded off Norfolk coast

Scolt Head Island. Pic: Mike Page.

WATCH: Fury over noisy lockdown party at holiday let

Police attended the scene of a gathering in violation of the lockdown rules at Pinewood Drive in Horning on May 24. Image: Submitted

Living on-site and new menus: What pubs are doing ahead of reopening

Fiona Moore (left) and Sharleen Dashwood (right) have lived at The White Horse while Sharleen's daughter Lucy has run social media channels from home. Picture: Fiona Moore

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Cafe famed for flapjacks won’t reopen after lockdown

The famous flapjacks at Sheringham's Funky Mackerel Cafe. Picture: STUART ANDERSON

You can dine in or have a takeaway - fresh probe over Japanese ‘restaurant’ run from Norwich home

Orlando sold this newspaper a takeaway from his seven bedroom Earlham Road home. Picture: Archant

Major US Air Force exercise over North Sea

US Air Force aircraft from the UK, Germany and Italy have taken part in a training excericse over the North Sea Picture: US Air Force/PA Wire

Poll: Is it time we stopped clapping for carers?

Clap for Carers Norfolk & Norwich Hospital 30th April 2020. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Gastro pub launches ‘no queue’ takeaway fish and chips on a Friday

The fish and chip box supper. Pic: The Pigs
Drive 24