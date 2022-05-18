Marham personnel 'at top of their game' after Alaskan exercise
- Credit: SAC Tom Cann
RAF Marham personnel have been taking part in a major air and ground exercise in frozen Alaska.
More than 100 aircraft, including F-35 Lightning stealth fighters, gathered from across the United States, Pacific and Canada for the two-week exercise, dubbed Exercise Red Flag Alaska.
Norfolk-based 15 Squadron RAF Regiment were tasked with securing a remote gravel landing strip defended by enemy forces in order to enable transport aircraft to land and deliver supplies.
With a sniper team providing advance reconnaissance, RAF gunners were flown by US Army Chinook helicopters, supported by Apache gunships, to seize and secure the airstrip.
Once complete, specialist RAF tactical air traffic controllers established a functioning airfield enabling both C-130 and C-17 aircraft to land.
The regiment also secured helicopter landing sites for US Special Forces, embedded a sniper section with US Army Green Beret teams, and simulated the extraction of pilots shot down behind enemy lines.
Commanding officer Sqn Ldr James Woodcock said: “For 15 Squadron this level of training has been absolutely invaluable for me as a squadron commander to test the troops and the flight commanders, and the environment has placed everyone outside of their comfort zones.
“Surrounded by mountain ranges, the environmental conditions here have at times been arduous, and I’ve been really impressed by how the gunners have demonstrated both mental and physical resilience over the past two weeks.
"We return to RAF Marham at the top of our game and ready for our deployment this year.”
A C-130J aircraft and four crews from 47 Sqn also participated, operating from Joint Base Elmendorf Richardson near Anchorage.
Flying up to 11 hours each day the Hercules initially air dropped supplies of food, water, and ammunition to the RAF Regiment.
Officer commanding 47 Sqn, Wing Cdr James Sjoberg, said it was "very privileged" to participate in Exercise Red Flag Alaska.
"The exercise has hammered home the lesson that fighting a modern air war is about team work and cooperation within a large package of aircraft, and with partners on the ground and domains like cyber," he said.