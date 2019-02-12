Search

This is when you can see the RAF Tornado flypast over Norfolk

PUBLISHED: 10:22 20 February 2019 | UPDATED: 10:51 20 February 2019

Tornados will leave RAF Marham in Norfolk at approximately 1pm to embark on their flypast. Picture: Ian Burt

The RAF Tornados are embarking on their farewell tour over the next few days with flypasts across the country.

Those looking skyward can expect to see the long-serving Tornados flying over Norfolk on February 20.

The aircraft are set to depart from RAF Marham at approximately 1pm to arrive at RAF Honington around 1.15pm.

The route they are set to take will see the Tornados pass over the Narborough area, Great Dunham, between Necton and Little Fransham, and through Snetterton on their way to Suffolk.

From RAF Honington they will then go onto the Imperial War Museum Duxford at around 1.30pm.

The aircraft will then return to RAF Marham at 2.45pm, flying via Methwold.

The Tornado is being retired from Royal Air Force service after nearly 40 years as its capabilities have been replaced by the $85 million F-35 Lightning.

It saw combat during the Gulf War of 1991, while also flying operations over Kosovo, Iraq and Syria.

A flight of Tornado jets returned home to the UK for the last time on February 5, landing at RAF Marham in Norfolk.

The Farewell tour gives the public one last chance to see the aircraft in action.

This is when you can see the RAF Tornado flypast over Norfolk

