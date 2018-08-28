Children join Remembrance event at RAF Marham

Scenes fro the RAF Marham Remembrance Event held at Cherry Tree Academy. Picture: Matthew Usher. Matthew Usher Photography

Primary and infant school children took part in a Remembrance event at RAF Marham.

Pupils from the Nicholas Hamond Academy, Cherry Tree Academy Juniors and Cherry Tree Academy Infants were involved, with students singing and reading poetry.

The event will also included vignettes telling the stories of a soldier in the trenches, a Second World War air gunner and a Marine taking part in the Falklands landings.

There were also performances from the Marham Military Wives Choir and a soloist from The Poppy Girls.

Paul Mellor, senior chaplain at Marham, said: “Our whole community from the oldest to the youngest are joining together to commemorate not only the 100th anniversary of the end of the First World War but also the formation of the RAF, through a variety of performances including poetry, songs and drama. It is a fitting way to remember and respect the sacrifices of all who have served in all three armed forces.”