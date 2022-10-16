News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Historic plane crashed during family event at RAF Marham

Author Picture Icon

Simon Parkin

Published: 7:00 AM October 16, 2022
The Rearwin 8125 Cloudster G-EVLE that was involved in an accident at RAF Marham

The Rearwin 8125 Cloudster G-EVLE that was involved in an accident at RAF Marham - Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Brake problems caused an aircraft that dates back to the 1930s to crash during an event at RAF Marham.

A Rearwin 8125 Cloudster - called G-EVLE - flipped over while being piloted into the Norfolk air base as part of the RAF Marham Families and Friends Day on July 28 this year.

During recovery its brakes were found to have seized and this probably caused the accident, a report by the Air Accidents Investigation Branch concludes.

“On touchdown in a moderate crosswind the pilot was unable to control a significant right yaw with full left rudder,” it states.

“When he also applied left brake the aircraft pitched over onto its back. The pilot found it challenging to apply the heel-operated disc brakes with full rudder.”

Strut-winged Rearwin Cloudster aircraft were produced in America between 1939 and 1942 and exported around the world. The model involved in the crash was a side-by-side two seater.

The family event included displays ranging from bygone aircraft to the Red Arrows and the latest RAF F-35B Lightning fighters based at Marham.
 

West Norfolk News

Don't Miss

For use in UK, Ireland or Benelux countries only Undated BBC handout photo of Martin Lewis appearing

Martin Lewis: Should you switch heating on and off, or leave it running?

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Josephine McAllister arriving at Norwich Crown Court for sentencing for throwing a petrol bomb into

Jail for woman who threw petrol bomb into neighbour's garden

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon
Portia, 16, remains in hospital after she collided with a car while driving her moped to the gym last week

Teen 'touch and go' in hospital after moped crash

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
The Mysterines had a playful dig at a Waveney town during a Twitter spat last night

Arctic Monkeys support act in Twitter spat over 'boring' East Anglian town

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon