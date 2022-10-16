Historic plane crashed during family event at RAF Marham

The Rearwin 8125 Cloudster G-EVLE that was involved in an accident at RAF Marham - Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Brake problems caused an aircraft that dates back to the 1930s to crash during an event at RAF Marham.

A Rearwin 8125 Cloudster - called G-EVLE - flipped over while being piloted into the Norfolk air base as part of the RAF Marham Families and Friends Day on July 28 this year.

During recovery its brakes were found to have seized and this probably caused the accident, a report by the Air Accidents Investigation Branch concludes.

“On touchdown in a moderate crosswind the pilot was unable to control a significant right yaw with full left rudder,” it states.

“When he also applied left brake the aircraft pitched over onto its back. The pilot found it challenging to apply the heel-operated disc brakes with full rudder.”

Strut-winged Rearwin Cloudster aircraft were produced in America between 1939 and 1942 and exported around the world. The model involved in the crash was a side-by-side two seater.

The family event included displays ranging from bygone aircraft to the Red Arrows and the latest RAF F-35B Lightning fighters based at Marham.

