Night flying warning to residents from RAF Marham
PUBLISHED: 10:57 08 May 2019 | UPDATED: 10:57 08 May 2019
Archant 2018
Pilots will be carrying out night time flights in the RAF's new stealth bomber.
RAF Marham said its F-35 Lightnings would be carrying out "essential night time flying training" tonight and tomorrow.
Details of where the aircraft would be carrying out sorties have not been revealed.
But a notice to residents posted on social media warned aircraft would be active until 11.45pm.
Lightinings have replaced the Tornado as the air force's main strike aircraft.
Declared combat ready three months ago, the F-35s are due for their first overseas deployment later this year when a number of the aircraft fly out to RAF Akrotiri, on Cyprus.
