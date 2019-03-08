Night flying warning to residents from RAF Marham

Pilots will be carrying out night flying exercises in the F35 Lightning Picture: Ian Burt Archant 2018

Pilots will be carrying out night time flights in the RAF's new stealth bomber.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

RAF Marham said its F-35 Lightnings would be carrying out "essential night time flying training" tonight and tomorrow.

Details of where the aircraft would be carrying out sorties have not been revealed.

You may also want to watch:

But a notice to residents posted on social media warned aircraft would be active until 11.45pm.

Lightinings have replaced the Tornado as the air force's main strike aircraft.

Declared combat ready three months ago, the F-35s are due for their first overseas deployment later this year when a number of the aircraft fly out to RAF Akrotiri, on Cyprus.