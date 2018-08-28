Search

Announcement due on the future of the RAF’s fighter jets

PUBLISHED: 09:23 10 January 2019

RAF Marham, home of the Lightning Force. Picture: Ian Burt

An announcement is being made at RAF Marham this morning regarding the future of the United Kingdom’s fighter jets.

An F-35 comes in to land on the first of the Vertical Landing Pads at RAF Marham Picture: Crown Copyright/MOD2018An F-35 comes in to land on the first of the Vertical Landing Pads at RAF Marham Picture: Crown Copyright/MOD2018

Norfolk’s RAF Marham will host a number of military personnel and it is expected that a host of announcements will be made about the RAF’s fighter jets.

The Panavia Tornado GR4 is set to be making a departure from service in March and the RAF are making advanced preparations for this.

Currently there are two types of fighter jet that fly from RAF Marham, the Tornado GR4 and the Lighting.

The Tornado GR4 is the UK’s primary ground attack jet and also fulfils an important reconnaissance role within the RAF. The Lightening is a multi-role aircraft capable of conducting a range of missions including air-to-surface and electronic warfare.

RAF Marham is home to the frontline squadrons of the RAF’s Tornado Force, which is ready for operations around the world, Tornados from RAF Marham have been involved in operations in the Middle East for more than 25 years.

