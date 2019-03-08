Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

RAF Marham 'always prepared' for sea overwatch

PUBLISHED: 09:55 23 July 2019 | UPDATED: 10:14 23 July 2019

Group Captain Ian 'Cab' Townsend Station Commander at RAF Marham will be handing over to Group Captain Jim Beck Station Commander Desig next week. Pictured is Grp Cpt Ian Townsend being interviewed by the media Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

Group Captain Ian 'Cab' Townsend Station Commander at RAF Marham will be handing over to Group Captain Jim Beck Station Commander Desig next week. Pictured is Grp Cpt Ian Townsend being interviewed by the media Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

Archant 2019

Outgoing group captain Ian 'Cab' Townsend says RAF Marham F35 Lightning squad is "always prepared" for sea overwatch, amid rising tensions in Iran.

Group captain Townsend will be succeeded by group captain Jim Beck, who said that while the new F35 Lightning declared initial operating capability last year, it was currently only being used for shore-based activity. Operational tests are currently ongoing for sea-based activity based on specialised Queen Elizabeth class aircraft carriers. Initial maritime capability for the Lightning will be officially declared in 2021.

Group captain Beck, said: "What the Iran issue has shown is that we're heading in the right direction, we chose the right path for the F35 B to have it marinised because it's never been so relevant and we're proving the need for that capability right now."

Group captain Townsend described the Middle East as a "likely hotspot" adding that as group captain he was always thinking about how the squad could be involved ongoing incidents.

Most Read

‘This world isn’t safe’ - Pupil forced to walk nearly an hour to school after bus change

Eleven-year-old Cody Mitchell waiting for a bus at Pakefield High School. Picture: Toni Mitchell

Two Norfolk beaches named among the best in Britain

Sea Palling has been named one of the best beaches in Britain. Photo: Jackie Hope

‘The prawns smelt terrible’ - Norfolk restaurant given zero rating

Sizzlers Bar and Diner in Hopton has been given a zero-star hygiene rating. Picture: Google Maps.

Norwich man crashed car after not sleeping for three days, court hears

Sam Nolan, 33, had been driving a Nissan X-Trail vehicle on Guardian Road, Norwich, when he blacked out and crashed into a van which was pushed into another vehicle. Pictured, Norwich Magistrates Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

‘We want to know if our pub will reopen’ Mystery continues to surround future of popular pub

The land lords at the Kings Head in Hethersett are stepping down. PHOTO BY SIMON FINLAY

Most Read

‘This world isn’t safe’ - Pupil forced to walk nearly an hour to school after bus change

Eleven-year-old Cody Mitchell waiting for a bus at Pakefield High School. Picture: Toni Mitchell

Two Norfolk beaches named among the best in Britain

Sea Palling has been named one of the best beaches in Britain. Photo: Jackie Hope

‘The prawns smelt terrible’ - Norfolk restaurant given zero rating

Sizzlers Bar and Diner in Hopton has been given a zero-star hygiene rating. Picture: Google Maps.

Town centre set to lose another store from the high street

BWB Domestics in Watton could close. Picture: Google

‘It was frightening and dangerous’ - customers slam Greater Anglia for overcrowded trains

A Norfolk woman has talked of her experience on a regularly overcrowded Greater Anglia train from Sherringham to Norwich. Picture: Maz Brooks

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Norwich man crashed car after not sleeping for three days, court hears

Sam Nolan, 33, had been driving a Nissan X-Trail vehicle on Guardian Road, Norwich, when he blacked out and crashed into a van which was pushed into another vehicle. Pictured, Norwich Magistrates Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Two Norfolk beaches named among the best in Britain

Sea Palling has been named one of the best beaches in Britain. Photo: Jackie Hope

Dozens of trains cancelled to and from Norwich due to train faults

A Greater Anglia train. Picture: Sonya Brown

‘The prawns smelt terrible’ - Norfolk restaurant given zero rating

Sizzlers Bar and Diner in Hopton has been given a zero-star hygiene rating. Picture: Google Maps.

Woman, 18, dies following A149 crash

High Road in Repps with Bastwick. Picture: Google Maps.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists