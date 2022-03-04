News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
RAF Marham crews join NATO mission in response to Ukraine invasion

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 6:26 PM March 4, 2022
Image shows RAF F-35 aircraft working along side Typhoon FGR4 in NATO’s Enhanced Vigilance Patrols

RAF F-35 aircraft working alongside a Typhoon FGR4 in NATO’s enhanced vigilance patrols for the first time. - Credit: SAC Tomas Barnard RAF

F-35 Lightning crews from RAF Marham have joined a NATO patrol mission in response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The jets have been involved in 'enhanced vigilance patrols' since Thursday, March 3, in order to police NATO airspace.

A statement from the RAF said: "This activity provides air policing of NATO airspace ensuring a robust response to the Russian aggression seen in Ukraine and further contributing to the security of Europe."

Currently, the aircraft are patrolling NATO airspace over Poland and Romania, to demonstrate the UK’s "unwavering commitment to the NATO Alliance".

Image shows RAF F-35 aircraft working along side Typhoon FGR4 in NATO’s Enhanced Vigilance Patrols

The RAF’s newest 5th generation fighter jets have joined Typhoon FGR4 jets conducting NATO’s enhanced vigilance patrols for the first time. - Credit: SAC Tomas Barnard RAF

The planes were supported by RAF Voyager air-to-air refuelling aircraft from RAF Brize Norton, which offer additional fuel for the fighters giving them greater range and endurance.

RAF Marham's station commander, captain Phil Marr said: "The F-35 is an incredibly capable and versatile aircraft operating alongside the Typhoons to maintain the integrity of the European airspace and contribute to the NATO Mission. 

"The 5th generation fighter is a world beating fighter aircraft which can simultaneously provide Information warfare, intelligence gathering and air-to-air missions."



