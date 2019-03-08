'Heartbreaking' - RAF technician dies after injury in rugby match

Scott Stevenson, a senior aircraftman (technician) based at RAF Marham in Norfolk has died aged 25. Picture: RAF Marham Archant

A 25-year-old RAF rugby player who was based at Marham has died following an inter-services match against an army team.

Scott Stevenson, an aircraft technician, was hurt playing in the league game at Aldershot on Friday night (September 13) and news of his death was announced by his family on Facebook on Monday evening.

He had been stretchered off the pitch in the second half of the game.

The Rugby Football League's chief executive Ralph Rimmer said: "This is tragic and heartbreaking news and I know everyone involved in the game will join me in sending deepest condolences to Scott's family and friends, and to all involved in rugby league in the RAF and the other services."

The RFL has offered support to the family and the RAF Rugby League through the Rugby League Benevolent Fund.

A tribute from RAF Marham said: "It is with deep regret that the Station Commander of Royal Air Force Marham confirms the death of Senior Aircraftman (Technician) Scott Stevenson.

"Scott was a very popular member of the Royal Air Force Marham community and a fullback for the Royal Air Force Rugby League 1st team.

"Scott will be sorely missed by all who knew him.

"Our thoughts remain with Scott's family and we ask that their privacy is respected during this difficult time."

Mr Stevenson also played for the Boston Buccaneers community club in Lincolnshire.

According to the British Forces Broadcasting Service, Mr Stevenson earlier said his proudest moment was being part of an Interservices Championships team in 2016 and getting man-of-the-match in his final game against the army.

He had made the United Kingdom Armed Forces Rugby League (UKAFRL) team due to play in Australia in 2017, but he was injured shortly before the tour.

He said at the time: "The opportunity to represent the UKAFRL in Australia, is without a doubt my greatest achievement I've done since I started playing rugby when I was eight."

Hundreds of tributes to Mr Stevenson have been made on social media.

One person said: "RIP Scott. Rest easy, your duty is done. No-one should go out to play a game of rugby and not make it home. Thinking of your family, friends, rugby team and work mates."

Another tribute read: "Such a top, top bloke! Can't believe you're gone, mate. Rest in peace Scotty."

Someone else said: "So sad to hear. Scott was a committed airman in both sport and his job. My heartfelt condolences go to his family. Rest in peace lad."