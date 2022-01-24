Noise warning issued due to increased flying over RAF Lakenheath

An F15 fighter jet landing at RAF Lakenheath in Suffolk (file photo) - Credit: PA

People living near RAF Lakenheath have been warned of loud noise from military aircraft this week.

The US Air Force 48th Fighter Wing said more aircraft than normal will be in the skies between Monday and Thursday.

The noise is likely to affect people living in Thetford and Mildenhall.

Noise warnings are issued by the 48th Fighter Wing whenever aircraft are likely to cause a noise disturbance.

A spokesman for the 48th Fighter Wing said: "These operations demonstrate our capability to rapidly generate air response and provide aircrew and support personnel stationed at RAF Lakenheath the experience needed to maintain a ready force capable of ensuring the collective defence of the NATO alliance.

"The exercise does not include plans for low-altitude flying in the area. All training will be conducted in accordance with Ministry of Defence and U.K. airspace regulations."