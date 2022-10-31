News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Noise warning issued as night-time flying planned at airbase

Johnny Amos

Published: 5:00 PM October 31, 2022
A noise warning has been issued for residents near RAF Lakenheath

A noise warning has been issued for residents near RAF Lakenheath - Credit: PA

A noise warning has been issued to residents close to RAF Lakenheath after the base confirmed night flying will be taking place next month. 

Pilots from the US Air Force's 48th Fighter Wing will conduct night flying operations between Tuesday, November 1 and Friday, November 4. 

More training will also take place between November 7 and 10, the airbase has confirmed. 

During these dates residents around the airbase may see or hear aircraft taking off, landing and transiting between RAF Lakenheath and training areas between 5pm and 10pm. 

A spokesman for the airbase said: "Training during hours of darkness provides both aircrews and support personnel stationed at RAF Lakenheath the experience needed to maintain a ready force capable of supporting mutual security agreements between the U.S. and U.K. in addition to ensuring the collective defense of NATO."

