RAF Lakenheath leading four-day exercise over North Sea

Published: 1:50 PM April 6, 2021

F-15E Strike Eagles and F-15C Eagles from the 48th Fighter Wing RAF Lakenheath are leading exercise Point Blank - Credit: Archant

RAF Lakenheath is hosting a four-day training operation over the North Sea featuring aircraft from across Europe.

Airmen and F-15 fighter jets from the 48th Fighter Wing, based at the Suffolk airbase, are leading the first multi-day 'Point Blank' exercise.

The recurring military manoeuvre began on Tuesday (April 6) and will continue every day until Friday, April 9.

Taking part are F-15E Strike Eagles and F-15C Eagles from Lakenheath, F-16s from Spangdahlem Air Base in Germany and KC-135s from RAF Mildenhall, as well as the Royal Air Force and the Royal Netherlands Air Force.

The drill, specifically named Point Blank 21-02, is designed to maintain forces capable of deterring adversaries and ensuring the collective defence of the NATO alliance.

In all, more than 50 aircraft - including Typhoons, Voyagers, E-3s and F-35s - will take to the skies for what the 48th Fighter Wing is calling a "high-end fight focused on fourth and fifth generation defensive and offensive counter air integration".