RAF Lakenheath leading four-day exercise over North Sea
- Credit: Archant
RAF Lakenheath is hosting a four-day training operation over the North Sea featuring aircraft from across Europe.
Airmen and F-15 fighter jets from the 48th Fighter Wing, based at the Suffolk airbase, are leading the first multi-day 'Point Blank' exercise.
The recurring military manoeuvre began on Tuesday (April 6) and will continue every day until Friday, April 9.
Taking part are F-15E Strike Eagles and F-15C Eagles from Lakenheath, F-16s from Spangdahlem Air Base in Germany and KC-135s from RAF Mildenhall, as well as the Royal Air Force and the Royal Netherlands Air Force.
The drill, specifically named Point Blank 21-02, is designed to maintain forces capable of deterring adversaries and ensuring the collective defence of the NATO alliance.
You may also want to watch:
In all, more than 50 aircraft - including Typhoons, Voyagers, E-3s and F-35s - will take to the skies for what the 48th Fighter Wing is calling a "high-end fight focused on fourth and fifth generation defensive and offensive counter air integration".
Most Read
- 1 Group slams 'dreadful' town market place and demands overhaul
- 2 Men caught on camera 'encircling and harassing' a young seal
- 3 'I lived in the woods' - Suspected murder victim reveals five year ordeal
- 4 Plans for 54 new homes on edge of town revealed
- 5 Three people - including two teens - injured in shotgun attack
- 6 'We're lost without him' - Family's tribute to teen hit-and-run cyclist
- 7 9 big-name Norwich stores that won't reopen on April 12
- 8 Richardson's £1.3m investment plans set to benefit whole of Hemsby
- 9 In pictures: The Norfolk town where fairground rides changed forever
- 10 Heritage railway launches appeal to rebuild crossing