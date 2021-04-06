News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
RAF Lakenheath leading four-day exercise over North Sea

Thomas Chapman

Published: 1:50 PM April 6, 2021   
A F-15 in the skies over RAF Lakenheath. Picture: Ian Burt

F-15E Strike Eagles and F-15C Eagles from the 48th Fighter Wing RAF Lakenheath are leading exercise Point Blank

RAF Lakenheath is hosting a four-day training operation over the North Sea featuring aircraft from across Europe. 

Airmen and F-15 fighter jets from the 48th Fighter Wing, based at the Suffolk airbase, are leading the first multi-day 'Point Blank' exercise. 

A F-15 takes off at RAF Lakenheath. Picture: Ian Burt

F-15E Strike Eagles and F-15C Eagles from the 48th Fighter Wing RAF Lakenheath are leading exercise Point Blank

The recurring military manoeuvre began on Tuesday (April 6) and will continue every day until Friday, April 9. 

Taking part are F-15E Strike Eagles and F-15C Eagles from Lakenheath, F-16s from Spangdahlem Air Base in Germany and KC-135s from RAF Mildenhall, as well as the Royal Air Force and the Royal Netherlands Air Force.

An F-15 of the 492nd Fighter Squadron, based at RAF Lakenheath, flying through the Mach Loop in Wale

F-15E Strike Eagles and F-15C Eagles from the 48th Fighter Wing RAF Lakenheath are leading exercise Point Blank

The drill, specifically named Point Blank 21-02, is designed to maintain forces capable of deterring adversaries and ensuring the collective defence of the NATO alliance. 

In all, more than 50 aircraft - including Typhoons, Voyagers, E-3s and F-35s - will take to the skies for what the 48th Fighter Wing is calling a "high-end fight focused on fourth and fifth generation defensive and offensive counter air integration".

