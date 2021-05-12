News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Noise warning issued amid RAF Lakenheath flight training

Thomas Chapman

Published: 1:31 PM May 12, 2021   
F-15 fighter jets from the RAF Lakenheath-based 48th Fighter Wing are set to lead the Point Blank tr

RAF Lakenheath is warning of increased noise levels across Norfolk and Suffolk amid flight training - Credit: Archant

An RAF base is warning of a potential increase in noise levels across the region while personnel take part in flight training. 

Members of the 48th Fighter Wing, from RAF Lakenheath, will be flying on a more frequent basis until Thursday (May 13).

The operation, which will see F-15 fighter jets take to the skies, is designed to demonstrate the wing's ability to rapidly generate an airborne response. 

Night flying is expected as F-15 fighter jets from RAF Lakenheath take part in a training exercise.

RAF Lakenheath says it will also provide aircrew and support personnel with the experience needed to capably support the NATO alliance. 

The exercise does not include plans for low-altitude flying in the area and all training is being conducted in accordance with Ministry of Defence and UK airspace regulations. 

Anyone with aircraft-related flying concerns can email the MOD via SWK-lowflying@mod.gov.uk.

