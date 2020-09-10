RAF Lakenheath to lead training exercise featuring air forces from across globe

F-15 fighter jets from the RAF Lakenheath-based 48th Fighter Wing are set to lead the Point Blank training exercise over the North Sea. Picture: Courtesy of RAF Lakenheath Staff Sgt. Micaiah Anthony

Air forces from across the globe are set to take part in a training exercise led by RAF Lakenheath.

Flight personnel and F-15 fighter jets from the Suffolk-based 48th Fighter Wing will host Point Blank, a recurring initiative aimed at increasing tactical proficiency among NATO forces.

The RAF, Royal Netherlands Air Force, Air Forces Africa units and other US Air Forces in Europe will take part, while bomber aircraft from US Global Strike Command, squadrons from Aviano Air Base, Italy, and US Marine Corps F-35s from Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 211 are participating for the first time.

In all, more than 50 aircraft will take to the skies over the North Sea.

Col Jason Camilletti, 48th Fighter Wing commander, said: “What started as a small grassroots training initiative has grown into a large-scale exercise incorporating joint service and multinational assets across the spectrum of conflict.

“We stand in lockstep with our British and NATO counterparts, proud that our collective efforts ensure we are always ready to own the skies.”