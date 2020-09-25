Search

RAF Lakenheath jets taking part in three-day exercise

PUBLISHED: 06:30 26 September 2020

F-15 jets from RAF Lakenheath's 48th Fighter Wing will participate in a mission assurance exercise for three days. Picture: RAF Lakenheath/48th Fighter Wing

F-15 jets from RAF Lakenheath's 48th Fighter Wing will participate in a mission assurance exercise for three days. Picture: RAF Lakenheath/48th Fighter Wing

Fighter jets from RAF Lakenheath are set to take part in a three-day training programme.

F-15 fighter jets from RAF Lakenheath during an exercise in March 2020. Picture: US Air Force/Master Sgt. Matthew PlewF-15 fighter jets from RAF Lakenheath during an exercise in March 2020. Picture: US Air Force/Master Sgt. Matthew Plew

The 48th Fighter Wing will participate in a “mission assurance exercise” from September 29 to October 1, operating out of the Suffolk base as well as RAF Mildenhall and RAF Coningsby in Lincolnshire.

RAF Lakenheath says the training is designed to hone the skills necessary for operations in “conventional and chemical warfare environments”.

It will also integrate what the base calls ‘agile combat employment’ (ACE), a practice making use of various locations to help forces become resilient to situations where air personnel find access and movement is restricted.

Col Jason Camilletti, commander of 48th Fighter Wing, said: “ACE means fighting on the move, with small units and small footprints.

“Exercising elements of ACE enables US forces in Europe to operate from locations with varying levels of capacity and support, ensuring airmen and aircrews are postured to deliver lethal combat power across the spectrum of military operations.”

