Stunning up-close photos show sparks flying off F-15 jet

Published: 2:58 PM July 14, 2021

An F-15 jet with sparks flying from its engine after taking off from RAF Lakenheath on Tuesday, July 13. - Credit: Matt Smart

These photos capture the moment sparks flew from a military jet which had just taken off from a base in the region.

Photographer Matt Smart snapped these photos of an F-15 jet shortly after it had taken off from RAF Lakenheath, in north west Suffolk, on Tuesday.

The incredibly detailed up-close shots show sparks flying from an area at the rear of the aircraft, close to its engines.

Mr Smart speculated it may have had a minor issue which caused the sparks.

An F-15 jet with sparks flying from its engine after taking off from RAF Lakenheath on Tuesday, July 13. - Credit: Matt Smart

"The aircraft landed safely after carrying out its mission," he said.

The RAF Coningsby and UK Spotters Group, made up of military aviation enthusiasts, said the sparks would have been caused by damage to a nozzle petal and actuator.

