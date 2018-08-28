Search

Advanced search

Police arrest driver outside RAF Lakenheath for drink driving

PUBLISHED: 06:38 24 December 2018 | UPDATED: 09:10 24 December 2018

Police were called to a collision outside RAF Lakenheath Picture: MILDENHALL POLICE

Police were called to a collision outside RAF Lakenheath Picture: MILDENHALL POLICE

Archant

Mildenhall Police have arrested a driver outside RAF Lakenheath this morning following a collision.

Officers were called to the roundabout outside the base on the B1101 in the early hours of the morning.

Drivers were advised to avoid the area while police dealt with the incident.

Writing on Twitter Mildenhall Police said: “We are currently on scene of an RTC at the roundabout outside RAF Lakenheath on the B1101, being assisted by MOD Police.

“Driver is uninjured, but has been arrested for drink driving.

“Please avoid the area if possible until the scene is clear.”

The road was made clear by around 4.30am.

Most Read

Kate Middleton spotted in Norfolk discount store with Princess Charlotte and Prince George

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with their three children, Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte and Prince George (right) at Anmer Hall in Norfolk. This photograph features on their Royal Highnesses' Christmas card this year. Photo: Matt Porteous/PA

Tributes pour in for ‘genuinely top guy’ who died in a car accident in Norfolk

The scene of a fatal road collision on the B1077 in Northacre. Picture: Sophie Smith

WATCH: Couple discover cobwebs and live maggot inside packet of cereal

Sylvester Coleman and his partner Jade Kadolski discovered cobwebs and a maggot inside a box of cereal bought from Tesco in Swaffham. Picture: Sylvester Coleman

Family to be reunited with missing man Josh Barnes

Josh Barnes, who had been missing since the early hours of Saturday, December 22 is to be reunited with his family after being found. Picture: The Barnes family

Man dies in Suffolk crash which closed road for eight hours

A fatal road traffic collission occurred on the B112 between Mildenhall and Lakenheath on Sunday December 23rd. The road is now open Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Most Read

Burglar arrested while opening Christmas presents

Nelson Street, Norwich. Photo: Google

Michael Bailey: Devoid of quality, Big Ben, no Norwich advantage and the yellow wall – Six things learned from City’s Blackburn triumph

Tim Krul celebrates with the visiting Norwich City supporters following Championship victory over Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park. Pictures: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

New UK trailer released for film based on Norwich wrestler’s life

WWE star Paige. WWE star Paige. Picture John Giamundo/2015 WWE, Inc

Graffitied vehicle in dangerous condition stopped by police

Police found this vehicle to be in a dangerous condition when tehy pulled it over in Acle (Picture: Norfolk & Suffolk's Roads & Armed Policing Team)

Norwich community centre hit by burglars just days before Christmas

Chapel Break Community Centre in Bowthorpe has been targeted by burglars. Picture: Google Maps

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Kate Middleton spotted in Norfolk discount store with Princess Charlotte and Prince George

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with their three children, Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte and Prince George (right) at Anmer Hall in Norfolk. This photograph features on their Royal Highnesses' Christmas card this year. Photo: Matt Porteous/PA

Norfolk GPs not sure how long patients wait for appointments

Doctors in Norfolk don't know how long patients are waiting for appointments. Photo: Getty Images

Eight places in Norfolk and Suffolk you can go for a Christmas swim

The Christmas Day swim at Hunstanton. Picture: Ian Burt

Family to be reunited with missing man Josh Barnes

Josh Barnes, who had been missing since the early hours of Saturday, December 22 is to be reunited with his family after being found. Picture: The Barnes family

Who will support the homeless this Christmas - and how you can help

Charities, community groups and churches will come together on Christmas to support rough sleepers and those in need. Photo: Ian Burt
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists