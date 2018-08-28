Police arrest driver outside RAF Lakenheath for drink driving

Police were called to a collision outside RAF Lakenheath Picture: MILDENHALL POLICE Archant

Mildenhall Police have arrested a driver outside RAF Lakenheath this morning following a collision.

Officers were called to the roundabout outside the base on the B1101 in the early hours of the morning.

Drivers were advised to avoid the area while police dealt with the incident.

Writing on Twitter Mildenhall Police said: “We are currently on scene of an RTC at the roundabout outside RAF Lakenheath on the B1101, being assisted by MOD Police.

“Driver is uninjured, but has been arrested for drink driving.

“Please avoid the area if possible until the scene is clear.”

The road was made clear by around 4.30am.