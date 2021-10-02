News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
American F-35 jets set to fly from RAF Lakenheath

Chris Bishop

Published: 3:28 PM October 2, 2021   
An American F-35 takes off from the Queen Elizabeth during the exercise in the North Sea Picture: H

An American F-35 squadron is set to fly from RAF Lakenheath in similar aircraft to the ne pictured taking of from the deck of HMS Queen Elizabeth - Credit: HMS Queen Elizabeth/MOD

An American stealth fighter squadron is set to fly from RAF Lakenheath.

The first of 27 F-35A aircraft - the US Air Force variant of the RAF's Lightning jet - will arrive n Suffolk later this year.

It will form part pf the newly re-formed 495th Fighter Squadron, nicknamed  the Valkyries.

The USAF said Lakenheath had been selected to host the first U.S. F-35A squadrons in Europe because of its close ties with the Royal Air Force, whose Lightning aircraft are based at RAF Marham.

Lt Col Ian D McLaughlin, commanding officer of the 495th, said: "There has been a great deal of work done to get us this far, but there’s a lot more that needs to be done prior to getting jets this winter. The 495th has a proud history and we’re excited to start building the foundation for first USAF F-35As stationed in Europe.”

The new F-35 squadron will consist of 27 aircraft and roughly 60 personnel.





