American F-35 jets set to fly from RAF Lakenheath
- Credit: HMS Queen Elizabeth/MOD
An American stealth fighter squadron is set to fly from RAF Lakenheath.
The first of 27 F-35A aircraft - the US Air Force variant of the RAF's Lightning jet - will arrive n Suffolk later this year.
It will form part pf the newly re-formed 495th Fighter Squadron, nicknamed the Valkyries.
The USAF said Lakenheath had been selected to host the first U.S. F-35A squadrons in Europe because of its close ties with the Royal Air Force, whose Lightning aircraft are based at RAF Marham.
Lt Col Ian D McLaughlin, commanding officer of the 495th, said: "There has been a great deal of work done to get us this far, but there’s a lot more that needs to be done prior to getting jets this winter. The 495th has a proud history and we’re excited to start building the foundation for first USAF F-35As stationed in Europe.”
You may also want to watch:
The new F-35 squadron will consist of 27 aircraft and roughly 60 personnel.
Most Read
- 1 BMW stolen from driveway in small Norfolk village
- 2 Look East presenter Stewart White announces departure live on air
- 3 Delays across Norfolk as demand for fuel stabilises
- 4 Messages of thanks to ‘legendary’ BBC presenter retiring after 37 years
- 5 Lawless: Boss tells of THREE weapon offences just weeks apart
- 6 'Tremendous potential': Norfolk boatyard set for auction
- 7 First acts announced for new major music festival as tickets go on sale
- 8 Norfolk department store beats likes of John Lewis to claim award
- 9 'How they got out, I don't know' - Neighbours' shock at flat fire
- 10 Farm fields fetch 'staggering' prices at land auction