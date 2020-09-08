Search

Squadron set to move to RAF Marham

PUBLISHED: 13:20 08 September 2020 | UPDATED: 13:20 08 September 2020

RAF Honington station commander Group Capt Matt Radnall (Right) speaking to personnel from 15 Squadron RAF Regiment before their move to RAF Marham Picture: Cpl Dave Blackburn/MOD

A squadron from the RAF Regiment is moving home.

RAF Honington station commander, Group Capt Matt Radnall visits 15 Sqn RAF Regiment during an exercise at Stanton Training Area Picture: SAC James LedgerRAF Honington station commander, Group Capt Matt Radnall visits 15 Sqn RAF Regiment during an exercise at Stanton Training Area Picture: SAC James Ledger

Number 15 Squadron from RAF Honington is being redeployed to RAF Marham.

Station commander at Honington, Group Capt Matt Radnall, led a ceremony to mark the imminent departure of the squadron.

He said: “Fifteen Squadron RAF Regiment has been a prominent part of the station community for many years. We have taken pride in their outstanding operational success and shared in some testing times, not least through multiple deployments to Iraq and Afghanistan.

“Squadron personnel have been a part of the station’s fabric and contributed so much to the life and vitality of our community. For that, we are thankful. We shall be sorry to see them go, but we also know they have an exciting opportunity ahead of them to work alongside the cutting-edge F-35 Lightning force.

Personnel from 15 Squadron RAF Regiment at RAF Honington their move to RAF Marham Picture: Cpl Dave Blackburn/MODPersonnel from 15 Squadron RAF Regiment at RAF Honington their move to RAF Marham Picture: Cpl Dave Blackburn/MOD

“We wish them well for a smooth transition to RAF Marham and for continued success in the future, defending the RAF wherever it operates, at home or deployed.”

Formed in 1946, personnel from 15 Sqn were the last ground troops to leave Camp Bastion, in Afghanistan, in 2014.

In 2002, they acted as firefighters during a strike by civilian fire crews.

