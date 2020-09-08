Squadron set to move to RAF Marham

A squadron from the RAF Regiment is moving home.

Number 15 Squadron from RAF Honington is being redeployed to RAF Marham.

Station commander at Honington, Group Capt Matt Radnall, led a ceremony to mark the imminent departure of the squadron.

He said: “Fifteen Squadron RAF Regiment has been a prominent part of the station community for many years. We have taken pride in their outstanding operational success and shared in some testing times, not least through multiple deployments to Iraq and Afghanistan.

“Squadron personnel have been a part of the station’s fabric and contributed so much to the life and vitality of our community. For that, we are thankful. We shall be sorry to see them go, but we also know they have an exciting opportunity ahead of them to work alongside the cutting-edge F-35 Lightning force.

“We wish them well for a smooth transition to RAF Marham and for continued success in the future, defending the RAF wherever it operates, at home or deployed.”

Formed in 1946, personnel from 15 Sqn were the last ground troops to leave Camp Bastion, in Afghanistan, in 2014.

In 2002, they acted as firefighters during a strike by civilian fire crews.