All eyes on the skies for the RAF Falcons

The RAF Falcons Parachute Display Team free fall into the Grand Ring. Picture: Ian Burt Archant 2018

It's all eyes on the skies this evening as crowds hope low lying cloud will clear enough for the RAF Falcons to be able to thrill crowds with their dare devil displays.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The parachutists were forced to cancel both their Wednesday performances and this morning's performance due to cloud cover which kept the team firmly on the ground.

But, after closely watching the forecast all day, the team are hoping the skies will clear and conditions will permit them to take to skies at 6.15pm.

You may also want to watch:

Flight Lieutenant Mikaela Harrison, said: "We love blue skies and not too much wind. The lowest we can jump is 2,500ft, and the cloud this morning was 1,200-1,800 ft.

"We can jump in the winds of 20 knots and we only have winds of about 10 knots at the moment."

Lt Harrison said despite not being able to wow crowds, the team still enjoyed visiting the Royal Norfolk Show, she said: "It's a really great show for us.

"Last year we managed to do four high shows at 12,000 feet, so it was a really show but we always get a warm welcome even if we're not jumping, it's really nice."