RAF refuelling plane spotted flying over Norfolk

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 2:28 PM September 19, 2022
Updated: 3:20 PM September 19, 2022
An Airbus Voyager was pictured during the practice runs for the Queen's Birthday flypast this weeken

An RAF Airbus KC2 Voyager has been spotted flying over Norfolk - Credit: Archant

An RAF refuelling plane has been spotted flying over the skies of Norfolk.

The RAF Airbus KC2 Voyager has been seen circling over the county in loops since around 9am this morning.

It is thought the plane is refuelling other aircraft covering the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in London.

The plane took off from RAF Brize Norton and has been flying over Norwich, Wymondham, Attleborough, Dereham, Swaffham and King's Lynn throughout the day.

According to Flightradar24, it is currently still in the air making its rounds.

