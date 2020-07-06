Search

Advanced search

Museum will not reopen this year, say trustees

PUBLISHED: 15:24 06 July 2020 | UPDATED: 16:05 06 July 2020

Carl Lamb, Trustee and Treasurer of the RAF Air Defence Radar Museum on RRH Neatishead near Horning. Picture: Pat Carter

Carl Lamb, Trustee and Treasurer of the RAF Air Defence Radar Museum on RRH Neatishead near Horning. Picture: Pat Carter

Archant

A Norfolk museum has announced it will not be reopening this year saying it has to put the health of its visitors and 70-strong group of volunteers first.

RAF Air Defence Radar Museum at Neatishead. Picture: Courtesy RAF Air Defence Radar MuseumRAF Air Defence Radar Museum at Neatishead. Picture: Courtesy RAF Air Defence Radar Museum

The RAF Air Defence Radar Museum on RRH Neatishead near Horning has announced it will remain closed until April 2021.

The museum opened in 1994, attracts more than 9,500 visitors between April and November every year, and is listed as the fourth best museum in Norfolk on Tripadvisor.

Carl Lamb, one of the trustees and museum treasurer said the decision to remain closed this year had not been an easy one.

He said: “This decision was taken first and foremost in the interests of protecting the health of both volunteers and visitors.”

Mr Lamb, said the majority of the museum’s volunteers were aged over 60, which in light of the coronavirus pandemic, had been a considerable factor in the trustees’ decision to remain closed.

You may also want to watch:

“The decision hasn’t been taken lightly and we’re keeping all of our volunteers in the picture, some of our volunteers have been here for a long time,” he said.

Mr Lamb said because the museum was on an ex-military base trustees were “confined” in what changes they could make to the site to enable easy social distancing.

He said the museum would use the down time to carry out repairs to the site and exhibits.

“We need to re-tarmac the drive, bring some of the displays up to scratch and we’re are looking at ways to raise additional finances through crowdfunding,” he said.

Mr Lamb said while the museum had resources it could draw on to see it through until April 2021, being closed would have an impact.

“We have got resources but the day to day running of the museum costs money, we are not in dire financial straits but at the same time it’s got a financial impact.”

The Air Defence Radar Museum tracks the history of British air defence from 1935 through to present day.

RAF Neatishead was an active air defence control radar operations base from 1942 until 2004 when tactical operations at the site stopped and the base became Remote Radar Head (RRH) Neatishead.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Join our local history project and help us digitise old Eastern Daily Press newspapers

Most Read

A140 closed after serious crash

Police remain on scene of a major crash on the A140 at Stoke Ash Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Nelson statue in Norwich Cathedral vandalised

The Nelson statue in The Close in Norwich Cathedral has been sprayed on with black graffiti. Picture: Ruth Lawes

Six arrested for drunk and disorderly behaviour on night pubs returned to business

Marine Parade in Great Yarmouth pictured at night. Picture: Graham Hanson

Queen Victoria cruise ship anchored off east coast

The Queen Victoria, a cruise ship operated by Cunard Line, docked off Lowestoft on Saturday (July 4). Picture: Mick Howes.

Firefighters called after Audi is ‘engulfed’ in flames near NDR

A car fire on North Walsham Road in Crostwick. Picture: Max Fuhri

Most Read

A140 closed after serious crash

Police remain on scene of a major crash on the A140 at Stoke Ash Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Nelson statue in Norwich Cathedral vandalised

The Nelson statue in The Close in Norwich Cathedral has been sprayed on with black graffiti. Picture: Ruth Lawes

Six arrested for drunk and disorderly behaviour on night pubs returned to business

Marine Parade in Great Yarmouth pictured at night. Picture: Graham Hanson

Queen Victoria cruise ship anchored off east coast

The Queen Victoria, a cruise ship operated by Cunard Line, docked off Lowestoft on Saturday (July 4). Picture: Mick Howes.

Firefighters called after Audi is ‘engulfed’ in flames near NDR

A car fire on North Walsham Road in Crostwick. Picture: Max Fuhri

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Woman in her 20s killed, three other people seriously hurt, in A140 crash

A woman in her 20s has died following a crash on the A140 at Stoke Ash Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Four arrested over fighting and knife

Police activity near Aylsham Road in Norwich where four people were arrested following reports of fighting. Picture: Scott Catchpole

Fitness doubts for City but Farke sure Hornets will also be feeling pressure of survival battle

Alex Tettey faces a late fitness test on his knee ahead of Norwich City's game at Watford Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Norwich Pret A Manger to close due to coronavirus fallout

The Pret A Manger store in Norwich's Chapelfield shopping centre is to close Picture: Archant

PRESSER RECAP: Cantwell ruled out and Canaries duo also fighting to be fit for trip to Watford

Todd Cantwell featured as a substitute during Norwich City's home loss to Brighton but will miss the trip to Watford with a hamstring injury Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images