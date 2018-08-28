Search

Advanced search

Radio presenters will dissect Beatles’ White Album anniversary release

PUBLISHED: 16:35 12 November 2018 | UPDATED: 16:35 12 November 2018

Radio presenter Nigel Pearce will talk about the Beatles' White Album. Pictures: supplied by Nigel Pearce

Radio presenter Nigel Pearce will talk about the Beatles' White Album. Pictures: supplied by Nigel Pearce

Archant

North Norfolk radio presenters Nigel Pearce and Alan Thompson will be reviewing the Beatles’ White Album 50th anniversary release and some of the sessions tracks.

The pair, who co-run Teen Dreams on Future Radio 107.8FM in Norwich, will join BBC Radio Norfolk’s Keith Skues for two programmes on Sunday, November 18 and 25 at 11pm.

The pair’s specials have been popular both here and across the pond, and they have spearheaded a new podcast/broadcast, UKRadio, through iHeartmedia, in the USA showcasing British sounds.

Mr Pearce, who is a Liberal Democrat North Norfolk District councillor for Suffield Park ward, said: “Pop/rock music today is so far removed from what it was all those years ago, and it was this band that took it apart and re-built it. Yes, The Beatles are not as relevant as the they once were, they are far more so. Beatlemania has never left us, it’s become a necessary point of existence for the world.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Girl, 16, punched in the face in car park assault

A teenager has been assualted in a car park near Lowestoft railway station. Picture: James Bass.

Wood you believe it? Cabinet maker in planning dispute over cladding materials

Andrew Lodge at the new house he has built to let at Irstead, with the wood effect fibre cement cladding which the Broads Authority have asked him to remove as it is not real wood. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Police arrest man driving car with missing wheel

Copper wiring found in the car Picture: Norfolk police

Updated Driver in hospital following crash

The overturned van involved in a crash on Colney Lane. Photo: Contributed

Video ‘Flames as tall as the trees’: Close shave for passengers in bus fire

A bus caught fire in the village of Carleton Rode near Attleborough on Monday morning. PHOTO: Alex Pickering

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Girl, 16, punched in the face in car park assault

A teenager has been assualted in a car park near Lowestoft railway station. Picture: James Bass.

Pub near Norwich reopens after £250,000 revamp

The Chestnut Tree, on Reepham Road in Hellesdon. Photo: Ei Publican Partnerships

Art Fair East 2018 to showcase top worldwide talent from Norfolk to Dubai

London Street, Norwich Credit: Howard Temperley

Suspects as young as 10 arrested following criminal damage to property and cars in Swaffham

Station Street, Swaffham. Photo: Google

Man dies after being found on fire outside homeless hostel

A Norfolk man found on fire outside a homeless hostel has died in hospital. Photo: Google

Show Job Lists
Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 14°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast