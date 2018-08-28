Radio presenters will dissect Beatles’ White Album anniversary release

Radio presenter Nigel Pearce will talk about the Beatles' White Album. Pictures: supplied by Nigel Pearce Archant

North Norfolk radio presenters Nigel Pearce and Alan Thompson will be reviewing the Beatles’ White Album 50th anniversary release and some of the sessions tracks.

The pair, who co-run Teen Dreams on Future Radio 107.8FM in Norwich, will join BBC Radio Norfolk’s Keith Skues for two programmes on Sunday, November 18 and 25 at 11pm.

The pair’s specials have been popular both here and across the pond, and they have spearheaded a new podcast/broadcast, UKRadio, through iHeartmedia, in the USA showcasing British sounds.

Mr Pearce, who is a Liberal Democrat North Norfolk District councillor for Suffield Park ward, said: “Pop/rock music today is so far removed from what it was all those years ago, and it was this band that took it apart and re-built it. Yes, The Beatles are not as relevant as the they once were, they are far more so. Beatlemania has never left us, it’s become a necessary point of existence for the world.”