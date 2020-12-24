Tier 4 forces BBC Radio Norfolk to change Canaries' commentary

Published: 3:32 PM December 24, 2020

Norwich City fans who follow matchday commentary on the radio be greeted with unfamiliar voices this Boxing Day.

The Canaries visit fellow promotion-chasers Watford at Vicarage Road on Saturday, the first match after the county was moved into Tier 4 of coronavirus restrictions.

However, a BBC policy has meant that while the county remains in Tier 4, Radio Norfolk's usual commentary team will not be able to travel to away fixtures.

It means commentary for the Watford game will instead be provided by BBC Three Counties - with the usual build-up and post-match phone-in unaffected.

THREAD: Our #ncfc coverage on @BBCNorfolk is going to have to change for a bit.



While Norfolk is in Tier 4 we won’t be traveling to away games. This is BBC policy across Local Radio.



Sharing the news on Twitter, commentator Chris Goreham wrote: "While Norfolk is in Tier 4 we won’t be travelling to away games. This is BBC policy across Local Radio. You will still get full commentary of every single Canaries game on the radio.

"Coverage of home games from Carrow Road is unaffected."

Arrangements for future away commentaries are yet to be confirmed.