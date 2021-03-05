Published: 5:30 AM March 5, 2021

An artist impression of the proposed development for up to 43 homes at Rackheath Home Farm - Credit: Studio 35

Plans for dozens of new homes on the outskirts of Norwich are set to go before parish councillors next week.

Rackheath Parish Council's planning committee is set to meet on Monday to discuss a hybrid application seeking outline permission for up to 43 homes on land at Home Farm in the village.

Parker Planning Services is seeking change of use of land for public open space and connecting cycle and pedestrian routes as part of the development.

Broadland district councillor Fran Whymark, who lives in Rackheath, has questioned whether the plans are needed in the area.

He said: "My first thoughts are that there are a lot of things to be concerned about. There are plenty of other places around to accommodate 43 homes in Rackheath.

You may also want to watch:

"I wonder where is the actual gain for the local community. I do not see anything."

The site layout for the proposed development at Rackheath Home Farm. - Credit: Studio 35

The site comprises a mix of farmland and woodland copse located on the south side of Wroxham Road, and at the junction of Wroxham Road and the Northern Distributor Road.

A design and access statement for the application says the development would be predominantly detached houses across the main body of the site.

Parker Planning Services believe appropriate green spaces will allow for on-site open space and to assist with drainage design.

It is hoped the site will link with woodland to the south-west providing land open to the public which was previously private.

A flood risk assessment states the site is a low probability flood zone.

And a heritage impact statement states any less than substantial harm to the significance of the historic parkland would be outweighed by the delivery of high quality design in accordance with planning policy.

Jason Parker, managing director of Parker Planning Services, said: "In addition to the land which the high quality homes would be provided on, the land owners are offering up a huge expanse of high quality parkland for public use and accessible pedestrian and cycle routes through it."

Jason Barber, director of Studio 35 Architecture, added: "The design and layout aims to provide a high quality development in a suitable location for housing."