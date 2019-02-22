Search

Plans submitted to repair derelict remains of 169-year-old ‘golden gates’

22 February, 2019 - 11:40
The remains of the once famous iron structure sit in a derelict state at the entrance to Rackheath Park, off Wroxham Road. Photo: Luke Powell

The derelict remains of Rackheath’s once-famous ‘golden gates’ could be repaired and reinstated under newly submitted plans.

The iron structure, which featured at the Great Exhibition in London in 1851, sits at the entrance to Rackheath Park, off Wroxham Road.

While the gates themselves were removed and lost years ago, the grand piers are still standing.

Now, Caroline Hobbs has submitted plans to Broadland District Council to repair the piers and reinstate parts which have fallen off.

But in order to do that, the brick piers will need to be demolished.

Part of the structure will also be relocated to enable a much “broader” access for vehicles going through the gates and into the park,

The Grade II listed gates were created by renowned iron founders Cottam and Hallen in 1850 and said to be one of their most famous pieces of work.

• Read more about the history of the gates here: www.edp24.co.uk/news/rackheath-park-gates-new-hope-1-5894531

