Fire crews return to scene of Rackheath fire

PUBLISHED: 10:52 05 March 2019 | UPDATED: 10:52 05 March 2019

Norfolk Fire and Rescue were called back to the scene of a blaze at the Power Tool Services unit in Rackheath Industrial Estate, Norwich on Tuesday. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

Fire fighters have been called back to the scene of a large fire which destroyed a Norfolk business over the weekend.

The aftermath of a fire in Rackheath. Photo: Daniel BennettThe aftermath of a fire in Rackheath. Photo: Daniel Bennett

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service were called back to the Power Tool Services unit in Rackheath Industrial Estate, Norwich at around 9.30am this morning (March 5) following reports of smoke coming from the scene of the fire.

Two crews, one from Wroxham and another from Sprowston attended the scene to extinguish a hot spot.

The hot spot was made safe within half an hour and one crew remains on the scene to monitor the site.

