Eye care provider’s warning not to leave eyesight unchecked

Craig and Alison Dimbleby of Spectacles at Home. The couple, who are the owners, perform eye sight tests in people's home, usually commission for free due to the NHS to those that cannot attend the local high street opticians for health reasons. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN Archant

An independent eye care provider is urging people not to leave their eyesight unchecked by extending its home appointment service to those nervous to head to the high street for a check-up.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Karen, Craig and Alison Dimbleby of Spectacles at Home. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN Karen, Craig and Alison Dimbleby of Spectacles at Home. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Alison and Craig Dimbleby, directors of Spectacle at Home, in Rackheath, provide NHS funded sight tests in homes to those who cannot access local high street opticians unaccompanied due to a mental or physical disability or those who would be ordinarily entitled to an NHS sight test.

The business covers the whole of Norfolk and carries out appointments for 3,000 people in the region, but is offering private appointments for those feeling anxious to attend check-ups.

From March, the eye care provider was restricted to emergency appointments and repairs but have now returned to carry out appointments.

Mrs Dimbleby said: “A lot of people are frightened to go out and go in to crowded areas.

Craig and Alison Dimbleby of Spectacles at Home. The couple, who are the owners, perform eye sight tests in people's home, usually commission for free due to the NHS to those that cannot attend the local high street opticians for health reasons. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN Craig and Alison Dimbleby of Spectacles at Home. The couple, who are the owners, perform eye sight tests in people's home, usually commission for free due to the NHS to those that cannot attend the local high street opticians for health reasons. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

“It’s not just an eye check - so many things can be picked up from an eye tests, such as glaucoma which is easily treatable if picked up.

You may also want to watch:

“It’s important people know this service is available to them.

“Eyes shouldn’t be left unchecked, people will put that off and they shouldn’t be doing that.

Craig and Alison Dimbleby of Spectacles at Home. The couple, who are the owners, perform eye sight tests in people's home, usually commission for free due to the NHS to those that cannot attend the local high street opticians for health reasons. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN Craig and Alison Dimbleby of Spectacles at Home. The couple, who are the owners, perform eye sight tests in people's home, usually commission for free due to the NHS to those that cannot attend the local high street opticians for health reasons. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

“We can find out what their needs are. We see people in their home and it is as if you have to go to the high street.”

As part of precautions, opticians attend appointments wearing protective personal equipment.

The couple said due to the many repeat customers they have, they also aim to help in any way they can, from picking up shopping for those that cannot get out to ensuring staff are trained in dementia awareness.

Mr Dimbleby said: “Not many people are aware that the NHS provide this service but it is a vital service for those who cannot attend the local high street opticians unaccompanied.

“Spectacles At Home are quite aware that during these trying times we all find ourselves in due to Covid-19 that the most vulnerable in society are anxious and nervous about visiting the high street. “The vast majority of our customers are in the over 60s bracket and have real concerns about venturing out.”

To find out more contact Spectacle at Home on 01603 720934.