Housebound mother's bid to meet people with her flock of exotic birds

Rachel Pickett-Nunn with Mumble, one of her Quaker parrots at her home in Lowestoft, where she is inviting people to call round to learn how to care for parrots. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Copyright: Archant 2020

A mother left mostly housebound is looking to spread her wings and socialise by opening her home to strangers to learn about her flock of exotic birds.

Rachel Pickett-Nunn has hailed her seven parrots for "keeping her busy" as she battles physical and mental health conditions, and has invited people to learn more about the birds.

The 31-year-old, who also owns fish, frogs, and spiders in her bedroom zoo, is mostly housebound at her Lowestoft home due to Ehlers-Danlos syndrome and an auto-immune disease.

She said: "I'm doing this to make friends for the birds and for myself.

"I'm very isolated here, and will be for the foreseeable future, so it will be nice to be able to socialise.

"There are a lot of people who want birds, but they don't know where to start, and I can help show how to look after them or answer questions.

"They're socialable birds and you can't just get one, so it's like having a group of toddlers. They are much better in a flock, and the more you have, they quieter they are.

Along with husband Alan Pickett-Nunn, the couple's parrot passion began around four years ago, with the arrival of African grey Dillan, before cockatiel Hero, quakers Mumble, Marvin and Muffin, lovebird Twankey and galah Bonny.

The flock grew after the closure of the couple's business, the Magician's Mod vape shop.

Mrs Pickett-Nunn said: "I ended up being home a lot more, and I'm mostly stuck in my bedroom because I can't get down the stairs.

"I'm in constant pain and exhaustion. Back in October, I had a struggle with my mental health through being isolated, so I decided to get more parrots.

"I have always been really busy, and they all need training, so it is perfect."

Earlier this week, the mother-of-four posted on Facebook looking for volunteers to "spend some time" with her "wonderful, silly, tame parrots."

Mrs Pickett-Nunn said: "The reaction has been crazy. My inbox has been blowing up and I have set up a new Facebook page to manage it all.

"The birds are like people and they have their own personalities, but they're amazing."

To find out more about the birds, go to Living With Birbs on Facebook.

