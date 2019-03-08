Family of women who died of cancer contribute thousands to new centre

Racehl Lane, who died of breast cancer in 2012, has inspired thousands of donations to charity. Photo: Denise Bradley ©Archant Photographic 2010

The family of a 27-year-old who died of breast cancer have pledged thousands in support of a new cancer support unit.

Olympic torchbearer and prolific fundraiser Rachel Lane during the Olympic parade through Aldeburgh on July 5. Olympic torchbearer and prolific fundraiser Rachel Lane during the Olympic parade through Aldeburgh on July 5.

Rachel Lane, from Wymondham, was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2012.

Following her diagnosis she raised thousands of pounds for charity and was appointed an Olympic torch bearer.

After her death the Rachel Lane fund was founded in her memory, supporting charitable causes including, most recently, the Big C's Nearer to Home Appeal, with a £5,000 donation.

The Nearer to Home Appeal is working to raise £50,000 for a new state cancer support centre in Norwich.

Amanda Lansom from The Rachel Lane Fund said, "I've seen first-hand the difference a Big C Centre makes from when my sister Rachel was going through breast cancer. I know Rachel felt so lucky to have a centre on her door step to provide the support she needed during her battle against cancer, which is exactly why my family and I feel so strongly about making the donation to Big C's Appeal."