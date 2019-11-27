Norfolk woman recognised for voting rights campaign

A Norfolk woman has won a national award after the High Court ruled in favour of her bid to improve voting access for blind and partially-sighted people across the UK.

Rachael Andrews, 47, was named Campaigner of the Year at the RNIB See Differently awards in London on Tuesday, November 26.

Her campaign saw the use of Tactile Voting Devices in polling stations ruled unlawful as they don't allow people to vote secretly and independently.

Mrs Andrews said: "I'm honoured and delighted to have been chosen as the winner and would like to thank the legal team from Leigh Day who have worked tirelessly with me on the issue for the last few years.

"Unfortunately, the journey to a fully-accessible vote for sight-impaired people is still not over, but we don't intend to let the issue be forgotten and will carry on working towards a truly independent and secret vote for everyone, visually impaired or not."