Wait goes on for decision over 300-home plan for treasured woodland site

PUBLISHED: 12:39 07 January 2019

Racecourse Plantation in Thorpe, which is subject to a 300-home planning appeal Photo by Simon Finlay

The fate of a treasured woodland areas on the edge of Norwich remains hanging in the balance, with a decision over its future again delayed.

An appeal into a failed bid to build more than 300 homes on Racecourse Plantation was heard last May, a hearing lasting close to a week.

The appeal came after Broadland District Council refused an application from London-based developer Socially Conscious Capital to develop the site in Thorpe in June 2017.

In September, it emerged that the decision over the appeal had been delayed until around Monday, January 14, although it was hoped this would be sealed sooner.

However, this has again between pushed back, with the decision now expected on or before Wednesday, January 30.

A spokesman for the planning inspectorate said: “We are sorry for the delay in deciding this appeal. Parties to the appeal were informed that unfortunately, due to illness, it had not been possible for the inspector to complete the appeal decision within the previous anticipated timescale.”

