Man launches motor racing books after car crash leaves wife injured

Jason Elding has launched a series of fiction books after his wife was left permanently injured in a car crash. Picture: Jason Elding Picture: Jason Elding

A man has launched a series of motor racing fiction books after his wife was left permanently injured in a car crash.

Jason Elding, of North Walsham, was driving home from a meal in Cromer with his wife in 2017 when his Mazda collided with a BMW driving on the wrong side of the road around a bend at around 60mph.

Mr Elding walked away from the incident unscathed however his wife Rachel was left with a cracked sternum and three fractures to her right foot, which still hinder her mobility to this day.

Mr Elding, who works as a yardman at Travis Perkins in North Walsham, wrote the first book, called Race, during his lunch breaks, and said the books were inspired by the crash and the fact he had always been a fan of motorsport fiction.

However, despite enjoying films such as Rush, Days of Thunder and Le Mans, he found that there were no fiction books on the subject.

He said: “I’m a very big motorsport fan, and I’ve always been into any sort of fiction to do with it as well and I’d never come across any books in that genre, so I decided to write one.

“Certain plot elements correspond with my own life and the most important inspiration was the crash me and my wife had ourselves, so I wanted to write a tale to say permanent injuries don’t mean you can’t chase your dreams> The main character in the book also has a life changing injury to his foot echoing that.

“It’s also dedicated to all those who have willingly engaged in motorsport over the years knowing full well what the risks are and have either died or had their careers tragically cut short by unfortunate crashes just through doing what they love.”

While he has not been involved in any physical racing himself, he added that he was heavily involved in simulator racing.

Mr Elding’s book is available to buy in digital and paperback form and he is urging any readers to give him feedback at: racenovel@outlook.com