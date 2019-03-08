Search

Running shoes at the ready for the Norwich Race for Life

PUBLISHED: 07:18 11 May 2019 | UPDATED: 07:18 11 May 2019

Thounsands of competitors take part in the 2018 Norwich Race For Life. Picture: Nick Butcher

Thounsands of competitors take part in the 2018 Norwich Race For Life. Picture: Nick Butcher

This weekend thousands of runners will don their running shoes and their favourite pink outfits as they prepare to take part in Race for Life events in aid of Cancer Research UK.

Sarah Berry and Paula Rickwood will be joining the Norwich Race for Life in honour of their sister Ali Grant, who died of breast cancer. Picture: Mark HewlettSarah Berry and Paula Rickwood will be joining the Norwich Race for Life in honour of their sister Ali Grant, who died of breast cancer. Picture: Mark Hewlett

It is one of the biggest charity events of the year, and around 5,000 runners of all ages are expected to take part in events at the Norfolk Showground on today and tomorrow (Saturday and Sunday, May 11 and 12). It is hoped the five events taking place over the weekend - the Pretty Muddy Kids, Pretty Muddy 5k and 10k and Race for Life 5k and 10k - will raise £340,000 for charity.

Among those taking part will be Paula Rickwood, 50, from Dereham and Sarah Berry, 48, from Topcroft, who will be in the Pretty Muddy event on Saturday in memory of their sister Ali Grant who died of breast cancer in 2017.

Ms Berry said: "Doing Race for Life is important to us. We've done them for years. We did one with Ali when she was in treatment and called ourselves Sisters Sledge. She sat in a sledge that day.

"After she died, we did our first one in her memory, calling ourselves Ali's Angels. There were about 16 of us walking for Ali. Her husband, Guy, was waiting for us at the finishing line."

Thounsands of competitors take part in the 2018 Norwich Race For Life. Picture: Nick ButcherThounsands of competitors take part in the 2018 Norwich Race For Life. Picture: Nick Butcher

Ms Berry said that, while it was too late to help their sister, it was still important to the family to raise money for life-saving research.

She said: "You always expect to be together, it was always the three of us and you assume it always will be. You always think you'll have time.

"We know that by joining Race for Life it can't help us, Ali can't come back, but to continue the fight may mean that someone else's loved one could stay."

Thounsands of competitors take part in the 2018 Norwich Race For Life. Picture: Nick ButcherThounsands of competitors take part in the 2018 Norwich Race For Life. Picture: Nick Butcher

Danielle Glavin from Cancer Research UK, said organisers were expecting the day to be emotional: "Norwich's Race for Life and Pretty Muddy are always incredible events.

"There is always laughter but often tears as well, it is an emotional but inspiring day.

"We'd like to thank everyone - from the runners to the many volunteers - who help to make the weekend such a success. Without them, we simply couldn't so our lifesaving work."

On Monday, don't forget to pick up a copy of the Eastern Daily Press for a special eight-page supplement of photographs from the weekend's Race for Life and Pretty Muddy.

