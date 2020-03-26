‘I may camp here’ - queues for pharmacy go down street

A man says he may be forced to set up camp outside a pharmacy two hours before its opening after dozens of people were left queuing for prescriptions.

Customers have been bringing chairs and snacks to the Boots Pharmacy in Wymondham after social distancing and increased customer numbers caused queues out the store and down the street.

Boots said it is doing what it can to manage demand, and reminded people that repeat prescriptions can be delivered for free.

Melvyn Humphries, from Sycamore Avenue, has been trying to pick up medication for his wife who has chronic asthma.

The 66-year-old said: “At the weekend I stood in the queue and it took me more than two hours to get to the front.

“Some people were getting there and being told that their medication isn’t ready. I went down today and it was unbelievable. There were people in chairs and about 80 in line.

“I went back later and the queue was just as long.”

Mr Humphries has decided the only way he will be able to get the medication for his wife, 66, is to get to the store two hours before it opens.

“It doesn’t open until 9.30am but I’m going to go down there at 7.30am and sit there,” he added.

“Most people will most likely be doing the same with food and drink to just sit there. I don’t know what is going on.

“We’re supposed to be isolating for 12 weeks but I have to go and sit there to get the medication.”

The Boots in the town is located next to the Wymondham Medical Centre, with many people who have just received prescriptions going straight to the store.

A Boots spokesman said: “We are doing everything we can to help our customers and our team to stay healthy and safe whilst the COVID-19 situation is ongoing.

“To support this and help manage the number of people in some of our stores, our colleagues may limit the number of people within the pharmacy at the same time during busy periods to allow social distancing guidelines to be followed at all times.

“We appreciate the continued loyalty and patience from our customers as we all come together at this difficult time to give everyone the support and care they need.”

Patients are also reminded that repeat prescriptions can be delivered for free. Search NHS prescription delivery online.