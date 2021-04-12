'Just look at that queue' - King's Lynn shoppers bring buzz back
- Credit: Chris Bishop
Hands, face, space - the sign reminded drivers on the road into King's Lynn town centre on the day that lockdown lifted a bit more.
And in Blackfriars Antiques on Tower Street, they were playing Don't Stand So Close To Me by the Police.
"We're glad to be back up and running," said Maggie Suckling, who runs the eclectic sprawl of rooms, nooks and crannies with business partner Ian Cook. "Fingers crossed, hopefully, back for good."
Ms Suckling and Mr Cook used lockdown to reorganise the shop into different areas for everything from taxidermy to vintage toys, from clocks to antique vinyl.
"The government assisted us, we're grateful to the government for all the assistance we got," said Ms Suckling. "If it had not been for that it might have been a different kettle of fish."
Fish of several kinds, including a sizeable pike, bream and more exotic kinds stare down from the walls.
Mr Cook said the shop had seen a steady stream of browsers since it opened its doors for the first time in more than three months, adding: "Tower Street has come back to life."
Most Read
- 1 People queue at Norwich Primark an hour before 7am reopening
- 2 Woman found dead in country park is named
- 3 'We haven't slept': Primark shoppers queue outside city store from 3am
- 4 Boss puts Queen Anne family home up for sale for £1.325m
- 5 Eight pints pulled in first three minutes as pub's 'happy hour' returns
- 6 Town's country park remains closed after woman's body discovered
- 7 Boss says sorry for fake worker's 'vile' comments about Prince Philip
- 8 Hospital's walk-in vaccine clinic suspended after poor attendance
- 9 Are you lost? Seal splashes its way to Norwich
- 10 Peter Crouch drove to Yarmouth while on Norwich loan - and wasn't impressed
So had the rest of Lynn town centre, with hundreds queuing outside Primark, H&M and TK Maxx in scenes repeated in town centres up and down the country.
Along with so-called non-essential shops reopening, cafes and hospitality businesses can serve customers seated outside.
Anne-Marie Fitzgerald was doing just that and enjoying the banter with her customers outside Cafe Mocha, on New Conduit Street.
"It's really busy, everyone's come out," she said. "I think they must all have been waiting for today. It's good to see all our regulars back.
Wendy Hardy and Yvonne Greeves were enjoying a coffee in the sun.
"I was going to go to Primark but I changed my mind," said Ms Greeves, 63. "Just look at that queue."
Miss Hardy, 68, said she had missed being able to have a browse around the shops and catch up with her friends."