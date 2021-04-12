'Just look at that queue' - King's Lynn shoppers bring buzz back

Published: 4:25 PM April 12, 2021 Updated: 4:43 PM April 12, 2021

The queue for Primark stretches back up the High Street in King's Lynn on the day lockdown lifted - Credit: Chris Bishop

Hands, face, space - the sign reminded drivers on the road into King's Lynn town centre on the day that lockdown lifted a bit more.

And in Blackfriars Antiques on Tower Street, they were playing Don't Stand So Close To Me by the Police.

"We're glad to be back up and running," said Maggie Suckling, who runs the eclectic sprawl of rooms, nooks and crannies with business partner Ian Cook. "Fingers crossed, hopefully, back for good."

Maggie Suckling and Ian Cook inside Blackfriars Antiques in King's Lynn - Credit: Chris Bishop

Ms Suckling and Mr Cook used lockdown to reorganise the shop into different areas for everything from taxidermy to vintage toys, from clocks to antique vinyl.

"The government assisted us, we're grateful to the government for all the assistance we got," said Ms Suckling. "If it had not been for that it might have been a different kettle of fish."

Fish of several kinds, including a sizeable pike, bream and more exotic kinds stare down from the walls.

Mr Cook said the shop had seen a steady stream of browsers since it opened its doors for the first time in more than three months, adding: "Tower Street has come back to life."

The queue for TK Maxx in King's Lynn stretches back towards the bus station - Credit: Chris Bishop

So had the rest of Lynn town centre, with hundreds queuing outside Primark, H&M and TK Maxx in scenes repeated in town centres up and down the country.

Along with so-called non-essential shops reopening, cafes and hospitality businesses can serve customers seated outside.

Anne-Marie Fitzgerald was doing just that and enjoying the banter with her customers outside Cafe Mocha, on New Conduit Street.

From left Wendy Hardy, Yvonne Greeves and Anne-Marie Fitzgerald at Cafe Mocha in King's Lynn - Credit: Chris Bishop

"It's really busy, everyone's come out," she said. "I think they must all have been waiting for today. It's good to see all our regulars back.

Wendy Hardy and Yvonne Greeves were enjoying a coffee in the sun.

"I was going to go to Primark but I changed my mind," said Ms Greeves, 63. "Just look at that queue."

Miss Hardy, 68, said she had missed being able to have a browse around the shops and catch up with her friends."