The MPs who didn't respond to questions over alleged No 10 Christmas party

A handful of the region's MPs have failed to respond to address constituents' concerns over an alleged Downing Street Christmas party last year.

On Wednesday, we asked Norfolk and Waveney's MPs a series of questions about the alleged party at Number 10 on December 18, 2020.

The allegations have prompted widespread anger as the party would have been held at a time when the country was gripped by restrictions.

Prime minister Boris Johnson has apologised for a video which emerged this week of political aides laughing about a "fictional" party at the time, but has insisted there was no party and no coronavirus rules were broken.

Some of our MPs responded to our questions on Wednesday, including North Norfolk MP Duncan Baker, who said: "If there was a Christmas Party in Downing Street, that is indefensible and I expect full accountability to follow."

Jerome Mayhew, MP for Broadland, James Wild, for North West Norfolk, and Peter Aldous, for Waveney, all welcomed an investigation that had been launched.

We contacted the MPs that did not respond again on Thursday to ask the following questions a second time.

Did the Christmas party at Downing Street on December 18 take place? Did you attend?

Should it have happened in a time when others were being told to limit contact to save Christmas?

Has the prime minister been too slow to deal with concerns and offer an explanation?

What do you think your constituents, some who have lost loved ones to coronavirus, make of it?

How many emails and calls from constituents have you had in relation to the alleged party?

What should happen next? There have been calls for the PM to step down - do you feel that would be appropriate?

In response, Great Yarmouth's Brandon Lewis said the prime minister had covered the issue during prime minister's questions on Wednesday.

Chloe Smith, for Norwich North, pointed us in the direction of a blog post on her website which shared an update given by the government in the House of Commons on Thursday.

In it, she also said she recognised "people's indignation", given the sacrifices being made this time last year.

"My thoughts in particular are with constituents who've lost loved ones to Covid-19," she said. "I think it is vital that those who set the rules, follow the rules."

Richard Bacon, MP for South Norfolk, did not respond.

George Freeman, MP for Mid Norfolk, said he would be unable to reply due to ministerial commitments.

Elizabeth Truss, MP for South West Norfolk, did not respond but told an event on Wednesday that she did not know the details on what had happened.