Question Time is heading for Thetford

PUBLISHED: 09:09 24 May 2019 | UPDATED: 09:09 24 May 2019

Fiona Bruce will be hosting BBC Question Time at Thetford Academy on June 6. Picture: BBC

BBC One's political debate programme, Question Time, will be hosted from the Thetford Academy next month.

The community secondary school and sixth form, part of the Inspiration Trust, will host an episode of the current series of the long-running show on Thursday, June 6.

Question Time, now presented by Fiona Bruce, is said to be the nation's most popular political debate programme and hears from a range of voices.

The programme always has representation from the government of the day and the official opposition party, as well as representatives from other political parties and well-known public figures.

Anyone can apply to be part of the studio audience but are required to complete a survey asking age, gender, ethnic group, if they are a member of a political party and whether they voted leave or remain in the EU referendum.

Successful applicants are informed on the Monday, Tuesday or Wednesday before the programme. It will be broadcast on BBC One at 10.35pm on the same evening it is recorded.

To apply to be in the audience call 0330 1239988 or visit BBC Question Time

