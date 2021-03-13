Question marks remain over Ibiza concert in city park

Published: 6:00 AM March 13, 2021

Question marks remain over whether an Ibiza Orchestra Live event will go ahead - Credit: Archant

Talks are continuing between an events organiser and the city council over whether an event can be held in Chapelfield Gardens.

This week, adverts began circulating for Ibiza Orchestra Live, a concert touted to be held on October 1 in the city.

Norwich City Council initially responded to the advertisements by warning people against registering for tickets, with a tentative booking for the park already in place for that evening.

Unbeknownst to events managers at the council, though, this booking had been made by the same people advertising the concert.

The confusion has meant a question mark still remains over whether it will go ahead.

A spokesman for the organisers yesterday confirmed a misunderstanding had taken place and that efforts were being made to resolve the matter.

And a City Hall spokesman has confirmed that conversations are continuing between both parties.

They said: "We’re working with the organiser in order that they’re clear about all the necessary paperwork they need to send to us outlining their plans for October 1.

"Once this has been done, the organiser will then be in a position to confirm what event(s) it has permission to stage."

The concert is advertised to be happening the day before an Oktoberfest event in the gardens on Saturday, October 2.

This event, a German-style beer festival with an oompah band and refreshments, was originally due to be held last year, but was postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The new event will need to benefit from a temporary events notice (TEN) to go ahead, which the council will decide whether to grant in due course.

In previous years, Oktoberfest has been held at Eaton Park, although a similar event was held in the gardens in 2017.

In September last year, members of Norwich City Council's licensing committee unanimously agreed to grant a TEN for the Oktoberfest event to go ahead.

However, it remains to be seen whether the Ibiza Orchestra Live event will get the all clear, with confusion remaining around it.